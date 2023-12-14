Panday in US for medical consultation

Former prime minister and UNC leader Basdeo Panday. FILE PHOTO

FORMER prime minister Basdeo Panday, 90, is in the US for a medical consultation.

In a brief statement on Thursday, his daughter Mickela Panday said, "Earlier this week, after consultation with his doctors in Trinidad and Tobago, our father travelled to the US to investigate medical concerns about his health.

She added, "We would like to thank everyone who has reached out, for all your prayers and good wishes. We deeply appreciate it. Your love and support have been a pillar of strength.Our father looks forward to a bright and prosperous 2024."

Several people sent Facebook posts to Panday and his family, extending best wishes to him for a speedy recovery.

Panday first served in Parliament as a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) senator from Sepember 15, 1972-June 19, 1976.

In the rest of his parliamentary tenure, from September 24, 1976-April 8, 2010, Panday served as prime minister (November 9, 1995-December 24, 2001), opposition leader and an opposition MP either for Couva North or Couva South.

Panday and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar are the only two surviving former prime ministers.

All their predecessors (Dr Eric Williams, George Chambers, Arthur NR Robinson and Patrick Manning) are deceased.