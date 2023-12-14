NGC talks with EOG Resources, Woodside

NGC's president Mark Loquan - Photo courtesy NGC

THE National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) held separate meetings with major gas companies EOG Resources and Woodside Energy on Tuesday to discuss the path forward for local energy.

In a media release NGC said officials from all the stakeholders participated in the meetings, including Minister of Energy Stuart Young; NGC chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan; the board of directors; NGC president Mark Loquan; managing director of EOG George Vieira; and TT country manager of Woodside, Kellyanne Lochan.

In the release, NGC described the meeting as unprecedented.

“The task of securing the future of domestic energy must be a collaborative undertaking, with the involvement of all stakeholders along the energy value chain,” the release said.

After the meetings Young said he was happy to see NGC and upstream operators taking the initiative to come together to plan for the energy sector.

“This spirit of collaboration strengthens our industry and brings us closer to realising our vision for local energy, which is to build a system that is both profitable and sustainable.”

Loquan said it was heartening for NGC to be able to hold talks with upstream partners.

“Alignment across the value chain helps us better serve our customers and generate value for the country. We are grateful to EOG and Woodside for meeting us at the table and for giving us valuable insights into their plans and growth strategies. We hope to build on this engagement.”