"Navigating the holiday season with grace"

JEANE WARNER

Dear AFETT,

I am a senior manager at my company, and as the holidays approach and the year ends, I find my stress levels constantly increasing.

How do I create balance and reduce stress with all of the demands and deadlines on my time?

Dear Christmas boss,

Please understand that in this period of joy and celebration, your situation is not unique. It is quite understandable. As female professionals (some of us with family obligations), the demands on our professional roles and personal responsibility sometimes feel like they increase when the end of the year approaches, making this time of year extra stressful.

As a matter of fact, in a recent study by the American Psychological Association, nearly nine in ten people described feeling overwhelmed around this time of year, with two in five saying their stress levels increase during this time compared to other points in the year.

Another study a few years ago highlighted that women are more likely than men to report an increase in stress during the holiday season, especially those in leadership roles who also have to take charge of holiday preparations. According to the results, these added obligations often lead to bad stress-management habits that have a negative effect in the long run.

To help you navigate the festivities and workload demands, here are five things you can do to maintain poise and grace and achieve some added balance to your holiday flow.

Prioritise self-care

This is often understated during this time of year, but is possibly the most crucial.

Creating some time for sustainable and realistic self-care practices can empower you to show up as your best self and help you navigate the overwhelm more effectively. Self-care can be as simple as getting adequate rest, finding at least one or two hours during the day to relax and decompress, or even doing something nice that is just about you.

As you do this more during the season, you will find that as a well-rested and rejuvenated leader, you are better equipped to balance the stressful demands this season.

Set boundaries

This season often comes with increased social and professional demands amid all the obligations of preparing for the New Year.

Setting clear boundaries is essential to maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Communicate effectively with your team about your availability and be firm in protecting your personal time. Equally, explain to your loved ones what your obligations are at work.

This will help you stay focused and present in both your professional and personal life without feeling burdened.

Delegate effectively

Delegation during this time of year becomes very crucial. Empower your team by entrusting them with responsibilities, allowing them to focus on high-priority tasks. This fosters a sense of teamwork and collaboration and relieves some of the burden and anxiety.

In a Forbes article, published in January of this year, it was revealed that for almost 70 per cent of people, their managers had a greater impact on their mental health than doctors, therapists and even their partners. These statistics were gathered from over ten countries and 42 per cent of the leaders studied felt the stress they felt at work was self-inflicted.

The study highlighted that while delegation was important to avoid overload, saying no to too much work for yourself and your team allows you to manage expectations and assign tasks effectively.

Plan mindfully

Take time to plan both your professional and personal commitments mindfully. Create a realistic schedule that accommodates work deadlines and personal celebrations and allows you to prioritise tasks based on urgency and importance. While taking these steps, leverage technology to streamline work and stay connected with your team.

Remember to be flexible in adjusting your plans in case of unexpected challenges.

Celebrate achievements

Take time to reflect on your accomplishments throughout the year and celebrate them. Recognise the hard work and dedication of your team, fostering a positive and appreciative environment.

As a female leader, embracing the holiday season with a strategic mindset can lead to a more fulfilling and balanced experience.

Remember, the key is finding harmony between your professional and personal life, allowing you to step into 2024 with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of Trinidad and Tobago (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.