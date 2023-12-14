Military funeral for murdered cop Dylan Mohammed

Dylan Mohammed -

MURDERED Municipal Police officer Dylan Mohammed will get a military send-off on Saturday.

The military funeral will take place from 1 pm at the House of Worship church along Tabaquite Torrib Road, Brothers Road, New Grant. Mohammed was assigned to the San Fernando Municipal Police station.

His body was one of two found in Cunupia last weekend. The other body is yet to be identified.

Worried relatives reported Mohammed missing when he failed to return to his San Pedro, Rio Claro, home last Friday.

His red Suzuki Grand Vitara vehicle was found parked along a street behind the Cunupia Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off on Saturday, police went to a river at Warren Road Extension where they found Mohammed’s body, which was tied and partially submerged in the water. The body bore a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are continuing.