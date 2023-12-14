Man, 31, shot, killed in Bon Air

POLICE are investigating the death of Hameed Jack, who was gunned down near the Bon Air Recreational Grounds at around 8 am on Thursday.

Jack had a contract to clean walls and railings on Emperor Boulevard near the Recreational Grounds.

He was working this morning when reports say a brown Nissan X-trail pulled up alongside him and the occupants began shooting.

Jack collapsed on the spot and died.

Police found 11 spent shells.

Jack, 31, is said to have moved to the area from Duncan Street, Port of Spain.