Deyalsingh meets with new PAHO representative

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has met with newly installed Trinidad and Tobago representative of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Dr Gabriel Vivas-Francesconi.

A statement issued by the ministry said Vivas-Francesconi paid a courtesy call on Deyalsingh at the ministry in Port of Spain.

Deyalsingh briefed him on the ministry's key strategic priorities.

These include reducing non-communicable diseases, meeting the UN 95-95-95 Strategic Goals for HIV and AIDS, decentralising mental health services and converting the blood-donation system to one that is 100 per cent voluntary.

Deyalsingh expressed his hope of a close working relationship with Vivas-Francesconi.

For his part, Vivas-Francesconi expressed his interest in working with Deyalsingh and his team in alignment with the work of PAHO/ WHO and the policy priorities of the ministry.

Vivas-Francesconi previously served as PAHO/WHO representative in Barbados, Brazil and the Bahamas.