Confederation of Regional Business Chambers welcomes new Industrial Court president

New president of the Industrial Court Heather Seale, left, receives her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President's House on December 13. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

THE Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) welcomed justice Heather Seale as the new president of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release the CRBC hailed her as an experienced judge, having been in the Industrial Court for about 20 years.

“The CRBC looks forward to Seale bringing new perspectives and balance to her new position,” the release said. “We also hope she will serve with the transparency and fairness that justice aspires to...within the Industrial Court.”

The release said CRBC hoped Seale’s presidency would serve as a catalyst to improve relationships between employers and employees, and dispel any perceptions of one-sidedness.