Cops on Christmas anti-crime drive: Help us to help you

Police patrol Frederick Street Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

ACP Winston Maharaj has called on the public to work with the police to help fight crime, saying, "Help us help you."

Maharaj made this call at a press briefing at the Police Administrative Building in Port of Spain on Thursday.

He said co-operation is needed, saying the police are increasing their visual presence, as the city is one of the main shopping areas for the season.

“The TTPS understands the public is anxious when considering the level of criminality and insecurity that is permeating society at this time.”

He said the Port of Spain division started its Christmas-into-Carnival operation on November 24, incorporating various branches such as the mounted and canine branch, criminal investigations department, CID, Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, municipal police officers and external agencies such as traffic wardens, immigration staff, licensing officers and external stakeholders.

“We have called officers off vacation leave and otherwise to join and boost the manpower pool that we have available to operationalise the strategies that we have put in place.”

Addressing concerns about criminal activity, Maharaj said, "I want the public to be assured, to be comforted with the fact that the police understand its mandate and hold true to fulfilling that to provide that environment of safety and security in this Christmas season into TT Carnival."

Responding to questions about the popularity of Facebook Marketplace and the increased incidence of robbery, Maharaj said people have been arrested and information will be released in due course. He urged victims who have not reported these crimes to come forward and reminded the public to use common sense when making transactions.

He called on banking institutions to consider security a requirement in their business model, not only during business hours but also at closing time. He encouraged businesses to use private security or the police for assistance.

"There is no need for people to go to some remote area to conduct business, considering there are several police stations that provide that level of service to supervise legitimate transactions so people are not scammed.

"People must realise that TT lost its innocence a long time ago. We must not be naive. We have people in the environment who look around for opportunities. They monitor the activity at business places; they understand the routine that the business entity operates under.”

On whether police CCTV cameras in the city are working, Maharaj said there is an ongoing installation re-evaluation programme throughout the country. This programme aims to address criminality, traffic and any other issue that may arise.

Snr Supt Harripersad Ramnarine gave details of the crime plan being launched, reiterating Maharaj's remarks that the joint plans focus on increasing police presence and visibility to deter crime and criminal activity. Ramnarine said there is a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity and maintaining community engagement is important to the police as they aim to provide effective, timely and professional responses to reports and incidents.

He said the police are aware of criminals targeting unsuspecting shoppers, especially through online scams, social media, classified advertisements and sales of items and he urged the public to exercise caution and protect themselves by sticking to familiar dealers, doing research and checking customer reviews.

He advised the public to pay attention to their surroundings when using ATMs, secure their homes and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.