Autopsies for murdered Guyanese woman, son today: Cops appeal for info on double murder

Hollice Thomas, 40, and her son Noel Thomas, eight, were murdered at their Marabella home on Tuesday morning. - Photo courtesy Hollice Thomas' Facebook

AUTOPSIES will be done on the bodies of Hollice Skinner Thomas and her eight-year-old son Noel even as police try to establish a motive for their killing.

Homicide officers told the Newsday they have no suspect in detention, neither have they identified any person of interest in Tuesday’s double homicide of the Marabella mother and son.

Teams from the Southern Division and Homicide Region Three say they are on the ground conducting interviews, gathering information and evidence that could lead to establishing who wanted the mother and son dead.

The police called for the public’s help in solving this crime as Skinner Thomas was a Guyanese national and separated from her husband, whom she married in 2014.

Her family only moved into the district about six months ago and even their neighbours did not know them.

“At this point in time, we are trying to build our evidence, which would point in the direction of a suspect and lead to an arrest,” an officer said.

“All our cards are on the table, we are continuing to talk to anybody who might have useful information to help us, to find out why was this woman and child were killed, who would have cause to do such a thing. There is no satisfaction for anybody, just an evil hand,” the officer said.

Police said they are also seeking to examine her past and reports that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Skinner Thomas, 40, lived at Battoo Street, Marabella with her eight-year-old son and common-law-husband Marcus John.

John said he left the apartment around 6 am on Tuesday but returned three hours later to a gruesome find. His stepson was lying unresponsive on the bed with a stab wound to his neck. His common-law-wife was lying on the floor next to the bed in a pool of blood.

She was still alive and was taken to the San Fernando General hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Noel died on the scene. The police responded, and DMO Dr Balkissoon viewed the body and ordered its removal.

Police said there was no forced entry or struggle in the bedroom, causing them to believe the two were killed in their sleep by someone familiar with the place.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, whose constituency the victims lived in, was outraged by the incident.

“This is unacceptable. This is the disastrous low we have plummeted to as a nation.

“This is not the society our children deserve to grow up in.

“How can you harm a mother and her eight-year-old son?” he asked.

“My heart and prayers go out to the loved ones of this mother and child. “I pray for justice. The people of our nation deserve better than this.”