After 15 years abroad, Hyland returns to 'put Police on the map'

Police FC's Khaleem Hyland controls the ball during the TT Premier Football League match against 1976 Phoenix FC, on Monday night, at the Police Barracks, St James. - TT Premier Football League

Former Soca Warriors captain Khaleem Hyland made a return to the local football scene after 15 years when he debuted for Police FC in their TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one match against 1976 FC Phoenix at the St James Police Barracks on Monday.

Hyland, 34, played 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory that propelled Police to fifth in the standings.

It was Hyland's first professional match in two years, with his previous game having come for TT in a Gold Cup qualifier against French Guiana in July 2021. Injury ruled the then TT captain out of the subsequent Gold Cup tournament.

The combination of covid19 and a contractual dispute with his former Saudi Arabian club Al-Batin, contributed to Hyland's two-year hiatus from the beautiful game.

"It was a hard time for me in terms of finishing my contract in Saudi Arabia in 2021. It was an unjust cause situation...It is sad I had to part ways in that manner," Hyland told Newsday.

Hyland said the two-year hiatus could have sent into him a "depressing state," as he was also away from his family during the period.

"I made a decision to take some time for myself before I go back to do anything concerning football," the bustling midfielder said. "I was training with the national team sometimes and I was also doing my little personal training. When you do not have a goal in life, it is very easy to call it quits.

"It has been a long time I have been grieving, and a lot of thoughts have been going through my head on whether I should continue or call it quits. I was just happy and fortunate enough that I could share the field with Police FC on Monday night and get my first 45 minutes."

With over 90 senior TT caps to his name, Hyland is not ruling himself out of national duty, but he is taking his journey to fitness one day at a time.

"I have not officially retired from TT football. I will always have love, passion and joy, and that is why I played from a young age and I have played so long for the TT national team.

"I will not say I will never play for TT again. Right now, I am not playing for TT. I am now focusing on getting myself back in shape because I have not played since 2021. I am focusing on myself first before I could focus on anyone else."

Hyland, who left San Juan Jabloteh in 2008 to join Portsmouth's youth team in England, has joined seasoned Police campaigners such as Keron Cummings, Adrian Foncette, Joevin Jones, Mekeil Williams and current Soca Warriors standout right back Alvin Jones. Hyland says the Police team are like a "family" to him as he has "rubbed shoulders on the field with coaches and the players" for many years.

Under former coach Richard Hood, Police beat Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the FCB Cup final in December 2019 to claim their first national title for 25 years. Police won the then-National League crown in 1990 and 1994. Hyland said it is time to "put Police back on the map."

"I have to take it day-by-day because we are not in control of our lives, God is in control of our lives.

"I am trying to give 110 per cent with Police FC every time I touch the pitch. When I am not on the pitch, I also try to help the younger guys with the experience I have gained over my years of playing international and professional football."

Police finished fifth in the inaugural TTPFL season with 39 points following a rough start to their campaign. This season, they have got five points from their first three games after back-to-back draws with Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) and defending champions Defence Force, to go with their win over newcomers Phoenix.

"We have everything to play for. What I wish for Police FC, is that we have a healthy team throughout the season. Let us go out and work hard and enjoy the game and do what we love."