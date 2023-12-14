5 tips to build your brand with Gladdest

In the dynamic world of Caribbean entrepreneurship and digital creativity, Haddyah Cyrus, aka Gladdest, stands out as a trailblazer in the realm of dance.

The founder of Gladdest Dance School, Gladdest is not just a dancer, she is a visionary, using her platform to empower young girls and women through the art of dance.

Her journey, which began with dance sessions with her mother at a young age, has evolved into a mission that transcends the traditional dance studio.

At 18, she made a bold entrepreneurial leap, establishing her dance studio. This move was not just about dance, it was about creating a space where passion meets empowerment. Gladdest Dance School has since become a hub for those seeking not only to learn dance but also to find a sense of community and self-expression.

But her ambition didn't stop at the studio's doors. She's now taking her mission across the Caribbean to places like Jamaica, Guyana and other countries to create content and teach dance workshops. This expansion is more than just spreading her love for dance; it's about connecting different Caribbean cultures, sharing unique experiences and building a network of creative individuals.

In our exploration of Gladdest’s remarkable journey, we have tapped into her wealth of experience to understand how she has transformed her passion for dance into a thriving brand.

Recognising the potential of digital platforms, Gladdest extended her influence far beyond the walls of her studio, making a significant impact across the vibrant and diverse Caribbean landscape.

To give us deeper insights into this success, she has shared five key tips that have been instrumental in building her brand. These strategies are not just about dance; they're about harnessing the power of digital media and personal passion to create a brand that truly stands out.

Define your niche

Gladdest emphasises the importance of defining your niche as the foundational step in brand building. For her, this meant identifying dance not just as a general category, but understanding and articulating what makes her brand unique within that space.

She focused on pinpointing the specific aspects of dance that set her brand apart, making it distinct and memorable. This clarity in defining her niche helped attract the right audience and fostered a strong and engaged community around her brand.

It's about knowing what you stand for, what you offer that's different and how you connect with your audience on a deeper level.

Maintain consistent branding across platforms

Gladdest stresses the importance of consistent branding. This means using the same user names, maintaining a uniform look and introducing your brand's aspects gradually across all digital platforms.

Such consistency ensures your brand is easily recognisable and relatable, creating a cohesive experience for your audience wherever they engage with your brand.

Focus on your most active platform

For her third tip, Gladdest advises focusing on the digital platform where your brand receives the most engagement and growth.

While it's important to maintain a presence across various channels, concentrating your efforts on the platform where your audience is most active can yield better results. This approach allows for more targeted content creation and engagement, fostering a stronger connection with your audience.

It's about optimising your efforts where they count the most and ensuring your brand grows effectively in spaces where your audience already loves to interact with you.

Quality over quantity

Gladdest highlights the importance of prioritising quality over quantity in content creation. She realised producing one high-quality piece of content can have more impact than multiple lower-quality posts.

This approach focuses on delivering value and maintaining high standards, which in turn can attract and retain a more engaged audience. It's about making each piece of content count, ensuring it aligns with your brand's values and resonates deeply with your audience.

Networking and collaboration

Gladdest’s fifth tip underscores the significance of networking and collaboration. She emphasises the importance of building relationships and partnering with others in the industry. These connections are crucial for expanding your brand's reach and opening opportunities for promotions, partnerships and even corporate involvement. Networking is not just about making contacts; it's about creating meaningful collaborations that can enhance your brand's visibility and influence.

Gladdest's insights from her experience with her dance school offer a concise yet powerful guide for effective brand-building.

Her strategies, encompassing niche definition, consistent branding, focused platform engagement, quality content and robust networking are essential for anyone aiming to establish a strong digital presence. These principles, rooted in passion and strategic planning, are key to creating a brand that not only resonates with your audience but also inspires and endures in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Google Podcasts.