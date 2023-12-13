Triathlon Federation keen to boost sport in Tobago

Tobago triathlon course facilitator Derek Daniel, from right, along with course participants Mosi Denoon, Rochelle Pierre, Che Harris and Ndu-bisi Hall. At left is TTTF president Karen Araujo. - courtesy TTTF

IN an effort to continue growing triathlon in Tobago, a two-day course was held by triathlon club XO Multi-Sport and sanctioned by the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF). At the end of the course, four coaches earned certification.

The majority of local triathletes are from Trinidad, but the TTTF is trying to get more Tobagonians involved in the sport. There are 12 triathlon clubs in Trinidad, but none in Tobago.

The course, facilitated by TT coach Derek Daniel, was held on December 1 and 2. Daniel is a World Triathlon Level II, British Triathlon Level II and Ironman-certified coach. Mosi Denoon, Rochelle Pierre, Ndu-Bisi Hall and Che Harris all completed the course and will now move on to enrol in the World Triathlon Level I Coaching Course.

Tobago has been exposed to triathlon for well over a decade as it is the home of the annual Rainbow Cup, organised by chief coordinator Jason Gooding. The Rainbow Cup serves as the National Championships.

The triathlon events in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, held in TT in August, was hosted in Tobago.

A post on the TTTF Facebook page said, "With the sport gaining more attention in Tobago and with the third edition of the Above Average Triathlon (event) coming up in March 2024, the TTTF felt that it was important to further develop the foundation for the sport in Tobago."

Daniel, who is the past president of the TTTF, was "very pleased with the level of enthusiasm, interest and engagement by the coaches, and has no doubt that they will further develop the sport in Tobago."

President of the TTTF Karen Araujo closed the course and encouraged the coaches to continue their developmental path.

Speaking to Newsday, Araujo said, "It is really nice to see development happening. Our federation is focused on development and I really hope we continue to carry that course of development...We are working hard towards getting someone to the Olympics."

Araujo said the local federation is trying to follow in the footsteps of their Barbados counterparts who already had a triathlete at the Olympics. She said they are targeting the 13 to 18 age group.

Araujo thanked Daniel and XO Multi-Sport for conducting the course.

Araujo said plans are in place to have more triathlon events in Tobago in 2024 including Above Average Triathlon in March, Rainbow Cup in June and a development cup in September. She also wants a Tobago leg of the triathlon school series held there.

The sponsors of the course were TTTF, XO Multi-Sport Club, Tobago YMCA, Tobago YMCA Aqua Warriors and Econo Car Rental.