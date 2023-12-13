Plimmer, Estava stay in hunt for RBC Jr tennis titles

TT's Teijha Wellington in action in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

THE TOP seeds in the boys 12 and Under singles category stayed in contention for the title with convincing performances in the quarter-final round of the RBC 47th Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Tuesday.

TT's Sebastian Plimmer looked like the number one seed with a 6-3, 6-0 over Barbadian Cruz Thornton. Second-seeded St Lucian Denney Estava progressed to the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over TT's Justin Duncan.

In the other quarter-finals, St Lucian Sanjay Lake eased past TT's Ryan Steuart 6-0, 6-0 and Favian Dates beat Adrian Sanchez 6-2, 6-4 in an all-TT showdown.

Matches continued in the girls 10 and Under round robin. Isabella Rambhajan defeated Shaena Phillip 4-1, 4-1 and Teijha Wellington got past St Lucian Nefertari Goddard 4-2, 4-2.

In the boys 16 and Under round robin, there were wins for Keyondre Duke, Daniel Dumas, Denzel Luthers, Aaron Subero and Gerald Scotland. Duke beat TT team-mate Jovan Garibana 7-5, 6-1 and second-seeded Dumas was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Amiel Montanari in a TT affair. Guyanese players Scotland and Luthers both won their matches against their TT opponents.

Scotland whipped Connor Carrington 6-2, 6-0, and Luthers was a 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 winner over Nirav Dougdeen.

In the girls 16 and Under singles, Shiloh Walker and Naomi Mohammed won their round robin matches comfortably. Top-seeded Walker defeated Antiguan Janae George-Alexander 6-0, 6-2 and second-seeded Mohammed got past St Lucian Amara Jn Marie 6-1, 6-1.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at 9 am.