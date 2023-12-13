Plimmer, Estava stay in hunt for RBC Jr tennis titles
THE TOP seeds in the boys 12 and Under singles category stayed in contention for the title with convincing performances in the quarter-final round of the RBC 47th Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Tuesday.
TT's Sebastian Plimmer looked like the number one seed with a 6-3, 6-0 over Barbadian Cruz Thornton. Second-seeded St Lucian Denney Estava progressed to the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over TT's Justin Duncan.
In the other quarter-finals, St Lucian Sanjay Lake eased past TT's Ryan Steuart 6-0, 6-0 and Favian Dates beat Adrian Sanchez 6-2, 6-4 in an all-TT showdown.
Matches continued in the girls 10 and Under round robin. Isabella Rambhajan defeated Shaena Phillip 4-1, 4-1 and Teijha Wellington got past St Lucian Nefertari Goddard 4-2, 4-2.
In the boys 16 and Under round robin, there were wins for Keyondre Duke, Daniel Dumas, Denzel Luthers, Aaron Subero and Gerald Scotland. Duke beat TT team-mate Jovan Garibana 7-5, 6-1 and second-seeded Dumas was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Amiel Montanari in a TT affair. Guyanese players Scotland and Luthers both won their matches against their TT opponents.
Scotland whipped Connor Carrington 6-2, 6-0, and Luthers was a 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 winner over Nirav Dougdeen.
In the girls 16 and Under singles, Shiloh Walker and Naomi Mohammed won their round robin matches comfortably. Top-seeded Walker defeated Antiguan Janae George-Alexander 6-0, 6-2 and second-seeded Mohammed got past St Lucian Amara Jn Marie 6-1, 6-1.
The tournament continues on Wednesday at 9 am.
