National Boxing Championships punches off January 18

THE TT Boxing Association (TTBA) National Championships next month marks the first step for national boxers in their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The championships will punch off from January 18-21 at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville.

A TTBA statement on Tuesday said the champions crowned in each Olympic weight class will earn a chance to compete at other Olympic qualifiers on the international circuit.

The elite weight classes being contested are 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg (women), 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg and 92+kg (men).

Elite boxers from TT, including those with TT heritage, will compete for national team spots.

TTBA president Cecil Forde said he is eager to witness the talent, dedication, and sportsmanship from local pugilists.

Forde said, “Our boxers are the embodiment of perseverance and skill, and it is with great enthusiasm that I anticipate discovering the individuals who will carry the flag of TT to new heights on the global stage.

“As the sport of boxing continues to flourish within our community, the increased participation in these championships will undoubtedly contribute to the elevation of our athletes and the enrichment of our boxing culture.”

The championships will be organised based on International Boxing Association (IBA) rules and all bouts will be three rounds. There is no seeding and the official draw will be random. Medals will distributed to the top four boxers in each weight category (one gold, one silver and two bronze).

It will also be officiated by IBA-certified officials.

Registration for the championships opens on Friday and closes on January 10.