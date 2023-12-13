If Trinidad and Tobago could talk to its citizens

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: If TT could speak to its citizens, I imagine it would use words from an old hymn and say, “Come back to me with all your heart/don’t let fear keep us apart.../Integrity and justice/with tenderness, you shall know./Long have I waited for your coming/home to me and living, deeply our new life.

This is the time, the season, the hour for renewal. Now is the time to find in our hearts forgiveness, love, charity and all the good that dwells deep in our being. Let us return to the values that we know are what is required to make TT free from criminal activities. Let us awake to prosperity, honesty, decency and love.

Over the weekend at the launch of HOPE, the political party, leader Timothy Hamel-Smith said that what was needed was not the love for power, but the power of love. That was a very important message that should guide each and every one of us as we contemplate our next political step.

If you believe that your political organisation is doing a great job and you are happy with how things are, then continue as you have been over the years. But if you can dare to dream of a better tomorrow, of safe communities, of food security and comfort in your homes, then consider returning to the beautiful country that is TT and embrace hope for a new tomorrow.

Then we may just hear in the wind the spirit of TT singing, “Long have I waited for your coming home to me and living deeply our new life.”

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail