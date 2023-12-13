Gopee-Scoon: New online system will help business

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon - Ministry of Trade

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has said the new computer online registration system (CROS) will considerably improve the ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago.

She was speaking in the debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Registrar General, Companies, Registration of Business Names, and Non-Profit Organisations) Bill, 2023 in the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill is designed to fully operationalise this new system.

Gopee-Scoon said, "If we want to stimulate our appeal as a country for investment and promote ourselves as the ideal investment destination, for both local and foreign investors, it is imperative that we improve the ease of doing business."

She told senators countries such as Honduras and Guatemala have launched similar systems and are reaping the benefits.

"It will allow for the growth of the small and medium enterprise sector."

Later in the sitting, Opposition Senator Jearlean John said she did not believe Government was properly educating people about how CROS could benefit them.

John also reiterated earlier concerns raised by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial about the system being disadvantageous to some people and being vulnerable to cyber attacks.