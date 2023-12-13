Galacticos FC win futsal Xmas Cup

Galacticos FC celebrate their victory in the Christmas Cup. -

Galacticos FC were crowned champions of the 2023 Christmas Cup of the Festive Five Futsal, at the Maloney Indoor Complex on the weekend.

Galacticos FC beat Atletic 4-3 in an unprecedented final between two teams comprising Venezuelan migrants.

Leonardo Heriquez, Wildemar Hernandez, Reinaldo Gomez and Alexander Rivas scored to give Galacticos FC the crown. Jonathan Olivares, Alexai Lopez and Manuel Aguilera scored for Atletic.

Galacticos FC were superior from start to finish during the tournament, in an undefeated campaign.

In addition, Wildemar Hernandez of Galacticos took home the award for best goalkeeper.

In other individual awards, Kellon Brisco of Jesus Youths was the leading scorer with 20 goals.

Third place in the championship went to Jesus Youths who beat Guerreros 8-4.

Kwesi Peterson, the main organiser of the tournament, said the teams were up to the task and showed a high level.

"I congratulate the new champions," he said. "I thank all the people who were part of the organising committee and the players who prepared to show their best level."

Peterson also thanked the sponsors for their support: Project Grace, the International Organization of Migrants (IOM), K3 Servers 868, Artaste Zone, JGS Supermarket, Unidos por el Deporte, ex-national futsal captain Jerwyn Balthazar, Maloney Police Youth Club, Milat, TT Police Service, as well as the fans who were present each weekend of the tournament.