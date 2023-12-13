Disgraceful roads in capital

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: One would have thought that given the cruise ship tourist arrivals, one of the things the mayor of Port of Spain would have treated with urgently would be pothole management, crater care and reduction in the worst parking lot known to man.

But having lost faith that mayors no longer feel shame to see the state of their towns and boroughs, I am appalled that the disrespect for the citizens who put these people in tie, jacket, mayoral chain and police escort is transferred to visitors from all over the world. So the cruise ship visitors are not only greeted by music, samples of our food at the national outdoor toilet, the Brian Lara Promenade, but also the following:

* Gaping holes and the worst parking along Ajax Street, just behind the spanking new Radisson Hotel.

* A running river bed at the corner of Queen Penny Commissiong Street and the national library. This is another stain on the name of a national hero(ine), just like the embarrassment meted out to Hasely Crawford, Claude Noel and Jean Pierre.

* Deep, serious holes at the intersection of Abercromby Street and Independence Square, where drivers have to ride the pavement to escape damage to their vehicles. Only the police cars go through these holes at full speed, since officers can just drop-off the car to fix a busted suspension and get a replacement, unlike the ordinary citizen.

* Humps and bumps everywhere you turn. Parking almost in the middle of every road in Port of Spain, which impedes the tourist sightseeing bus, the police vehicles and the fire tenders (nobody cares – once they get a free park).

* Indiscriminate parking on every walk path, crossing and corner, with no ticketing officer in sight. Tourists must want a version of Independence Square to replace Madison Square because of the free parking.

* Unregulated flea markets known as Frederick and Henry Streets.

* Downright scary, nasty and rat-infested Charlotte Street. I certainly will not be buying any fruits and vegetables from stalls over those unsanitary drains.

* Rampant vagrancy and homelessness.

The esteemed mayor should not feel too bad since he has company with the mayor of Chaguanas, who is about the worst ever seen (or not seen, like the non-existent MP) in Chaguanas, and his crowning glory is the horrific Biljah Road. And the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (PNM-controlled) is just as distinguishing for non-management of bad roads and vagrancy as the Tunapuna Corporation.

Cheers to life!

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James