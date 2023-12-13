Bunty O'Connor exhibits The Garden at Soft Box Gallery

Queen Bee, clay sculpture. - Pat Ganase

PAT GANASE

An exhibition of Bunty O’Connor’s pottery, The Garden, opened on December 8 at Soft Box Gallery, Alcazar Street, Port of Spain.

Ajoupa Garden in Chickland, centre of Trinidad, is the inspiration. The Ajoupa Garden is more than five acres of shady trees; it is a forest stand against the surrounding sunburnt fields.

O’Connor has been growing the Ajoupa Garden since she and her husband Rory moved the family there in 1988. Here grew Nancy, James and Ailis, first flowers, thriving in the world today.

Ajoupa pottery fuelled the greening of the homestead in Chickland. Where O’Connor pursued the craft, Rory tangled with the technology of kilns, electricity and gas, fires and heat. O’Connor turned her craft hobby into a business, supplying gift shops up and down the Leeward and Windward Islands with hand-crafted ajoupa houses, bowls and pots, while raising her family and caring for the land, until economic pressures forced an end. Ajoupa’s artist turned to teaching and going deeper into her craft, mentoring many through pots and plants.

For 35 years, O’Connor has aligned to the seasons, attuned to the lie of the land, fire weather, frog songs and the time to plant. She knows not only the Central Range but many of the clays of Trinidad. It was in the earth that O’Connor found her soul and passion, the rhythm and harmony that are essential to her existence.

She has survived through many cleansing fires, rising to plant and plant and plant again until the trees become allies burying their roots deep enough to retain water and stabilise the soil. In another life, the potter would be a botanist, nature’s keeper. And so the potter-gardener with her fireman husband, continues to tend the garden, the green shade around their pink house, as well as a garden of dreams expressed in this latest work.

The exhibition will be available for viewing at the gallery until December 16 from 9 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays and 10 am-3 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 740-7109, 622-8610 or e-mail softboxgallery@gmail.com