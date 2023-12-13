Andre Russell hints at Windies retirement after T20 World Cup

West Indies' Roman Powell and Andre Russell embrace after defeating England by four wickets in the first T20 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday. - AP PHOTO

HARD-HITTING Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has hinted he will be retiring from international cricket in the aftermath of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the US from June 4-30.

Russell, 35, made an emphatic return to the WI team after a two-year hiatus, as he put in a man-of-the-match performance at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday night to help the Windies to a four-wicket win against England in the first match of their five-match T20I series.

Speaking to the media after his brilliant all-round performance, Russell said, "It all depends on how the World Cup goes for me. I still have a lot in the tank. Based on the discussions with coach Daren Sammy, I told him after the T20 World Cup, I would walk away from international cricket.

"If (West Indies) need me, I would come out of retirement. But that is the plan I have."

Russell took career-best T20I figures of three for 19, as WI bowled out England for 171 after the visitors got off to a dominant start in the first half of their innings. With bat in hand, Russell then shared in an unbeaten 49-run partnership with skipper Royman Powell to guide WI to victory with 11 balls to spare. Powell made 31 off 15 balls, with Russell contributing 29 off 14 balls.

Russell said he is ready to clear the way for younger players.

"There are so many young talents here – all-rounders who are similar to myself. Going on 36, you just need to give the youngsters the opportunity. If the West Indies still need me, I would be willing to put in the hard yards for them."