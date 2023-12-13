AC PoS, Club Sando meet in WoLF final

File photo by Roger Jacob

AC PoS and Club Sando will meet in the final of the Women's League Football (WoLF) final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 8 pm on Wednesday.

On November 26, AC PoS booked their spot in the final after getting an exciting 4-3 comeback win over Trincity Nationals. Shakeema Forestine's 77th-minute goal ensured AC PoS came out on the right side in a wild semi-final.

Sando defeated Defence Force by a 2-1 margin in their semi, with TT women's forward Alexcia Ali getting on the scoresheet. Dennecia Prince scored the other goal for Sando to see off a late fightback by Defence Force.

Trincity will play Defence Force in the third place playoff at the Mucurapo venue from 6 pm.