Woman, son, 8, murdered in Marabella

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A woman and her eight-year-old son were murdered in Marabella on Tuesday morning.

Police found the bodies of Hollice Thomas, 40, a security guard, and her son Noel in a bedroom at their home around 9.05 am.

Both had been stabbed in the neck.

Noel died on the scene and his mother died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A man is assisting police with their investigations.