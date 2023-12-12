Where does TTPS go from here?

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo

THE EDITOR: Well, the Commissioner of Police apparently made a public apology for the embarrassing debacle concerning the recent promotion fiasco in the police service. Though one would want to commend her for taking responsibility (as she ought to), the question is, what's next? Or more so, where do we go from here? Or more specifically, can we go forward from here?

This is the reality of the situation.

The commissioner has clearly shown that she lacks knowledge and experience in both crime-fighting and operational matters as is expected, she having spent her entire 40 years of service doing administrative duties. In fact, she held the most senior position in administration for several years, overseeing and, one would think, crafting the systems and procedures within that arm of the service for its proficient functioning. So we can safely say her forte is undoubtedly administration.

But now we are faced with one of most untenable situations affecting the most important procedure in the lives of police officers, namely promotion. The past few weeks has revealed that there is or has been a grave systemic failure in the promotion process that has resulted in or facilitated the promotion of not one or two, but over 20 or even 30 police officers who allegedly were not qualified, or otherwise didn't deserve to be promoted. (Hmm, talk about cutting track for 'gouti to run.)

Where were the checks and balances that ought to be in place in such an important process? The irony of this is that the commissioner (unlike her predecessor) came out of the bowels of the police service and was responsible for ensuring that such measures were in place and fully operational and effective. One is therefore tempted to ask: What then is this Commissioner of Police bringing to the table to justify her retention in office?

Is this a case of accepting the lesser of two, or worse many, evils? I dread to think so and from my knowledge of active personnel in the service, I doubt it is so.

Can her open and probably emotional apology absolve her from having to take full responsibility and the consequences that ought to follow?

The next few weeks will be quite interesting and instructive. Would the commissioner do the honourable thing? Would the authorities do the appropriate thing? Would the public demand the proper thing?

We definitely cannot or should not continue like this. The country is yearning for a true sense of security and tranquillity and longs for competent leadership in the police service. Something has to be done desperately.

CLEMENT MARSHALL

retired police officer