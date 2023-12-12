VAT refunds for Christmas?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I have in the past expressed my concerns about the treasury being empty.

I based my fears on the National Insurance Board delays in paying new pensioners for as long as possible, tax refunds not being paid, back pay being doubtful, VAT refunds promised before the local election not being paid and, to top it all off, the Minister of Finance wanting to impose more taxes on us.

The Prime Minister has been quoted in the newspapers of December 9 pointing to an $11 billion windfall.

My hope, therefore, is that out of that companies that are owed small VAT refunds would get something for Christmas.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin