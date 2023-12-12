US assesses Guyana's military communication network

Guyana President Irfaan Mohammed Ali -

THE US military has assessed the Guyana Defence Force's (GDF) military communications network.

The assessment was done in the midst of the ongoing Guyana-Venezuela dispute over Guyana's Essequibo region.

Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are due to meet in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday to find ways to de-escalate the tensions between their countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the US Embassy in Guyana said the US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), the Florida National Guard and interagency personnel met with the GDF from December 5-7, as part of the US-Guyana continuing military partnership.

The meeting involved assessing the GDF's military communications network and discussing emerging threats in the cyber and 5G domain.

US and GDF representatives reaffirmed their mutual commitment to collaborate on countering threats in the cyber domain.

In a previous statement, the embassy said the USSOUTHCOM and the GDF carried out flights inside Guyana on December 7.

It said that exercise was aimed "at building upon routine engagement and operations to enhance security partnership between the US and Guyana, and to strengthen regional co-operation."

Last month, the US held training exercises with the Brazilian military as part of its Southern Vanguard 2024 initiative.

Brazil has deployed additional troops to its border with Venezuela as a result of the Guyana-Venezuela tensions.

On December 1, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Venezuela should refrain from taking any action to seize Guyana's Essequibo region.

Maduro has rejected that ruling.

Ali said the ICJ's ruling is an opportunity for Venezuela to join Guyana in demonstrating respect for international law and the principles that govern peaceful co-existence."

Ali also urged all peace-loving nations to encourage Venezuela to respect the UN and the ICJ.