Trade unions call for reinstatement of Industrial Court president

Trade union leaders speak to the media following the delivery of a letter to the President on December 12 asking her to reconsider not renewing the contract of Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix - Photo by Paula Lindo

The trade union movement is calling on President Christine Kangaloo to reconsider not renewing the contract of Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix, which expires on Thursday.

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget spoke to the media after delivering a letter to the President on Tuesday.

He said the union met with the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (FITUN) in an emergency session on Monday to discuss the recent unfortunate development. He said the information came from sources at the court. “Yesterday, we learned a decision was taken not to renew the contract of the sitting president of the Industrial Court of TT and that it was communicated to her two days before the expiration of her contract and two days before her removal.

“We found it to be highly irregular and disrespectful to the incumbent and to the office itself.”

He said Thomas-Felix is out of the country, which meant that on Wednesday, the office of the sitting president would be held by someone else, as Thomas-Felix would return on Saturday.

“This speaks to not only bad industrial relations practice and seems to suggest that the custodian of good industrial relations practice in the country, the president of the Industrial Court herself, has fallen victim to bad industrial relations and oppressive treatment meted out by the TT government.

“It represents a disrespect to the court itself and the officeholder who would have taken the court to a higher level.”

He said while the trade union movement might not always agree with the decisions made by Thomas-Felix, it accepted them because she was very experienced and had international recognition.

Roget said it would be “dark days ahead for the already poor industrial relations” in the country. He said the decision meant people would again lose confidence in the Industrial Court.

“We don’t think there’s any other judge in the country or the tribunal that can replace her. We cannot now identify any sitting judge in the courts or in the country that has that experience and stature.

“She brought a collaborative approach to the court that had different stakeholders listen and to a great extent comply in areas where they disagreed, but still respected her decision.”

He said consideration may not have been taken of several things, including TT’s industrial peace and stability, which would lead to increased productivity, which was desperately needed.

Roget said there would now be a perception of bias in judgments. He said the appointment of judges to the industrial court is already seen to have an imbalance and level of bias, as they are appointed by the Cabinet, which represents the government, the country’s biggest employer.

“There is a reason the appointment of the Industrial Court president was taken away from the Cabinet and placed in the hands of the President, in belief and intention that decisions would be well thought-out and balanced.”

He questioned whether any advice was given by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and whether that advice was followed.

“We are trying to prevent resonance in the country with the perception that there was a level of political interference with the decision.”

He said the country would be embarrassed internationally by how the decision was taken and communicated due to Thomas-Felix’s international stature.

“We think the President would have missed some things, and we are here to point out those things, which are very vital for the development of our country in terms of industrial peace and stability.”

NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette said the issue was whether or not the president of the Industrial Court, who has served for 12 years, should be reduced to “a telephone call two days before the expiry of a contract, advising that your contract is no longer valid after the expiry date.”

He called on the President and Chief Justice to publicly justify their decision, which he called a travesty of justice.

Annisette questioned whether the decision was influenced by upcoming matters due to be heard by Thomas-Felix.

“We are aware that the NIB matter is due to come before the sitting president and one wonders whether or not this haste to remove her has any connection to that. We are aware that the four per cent over six years goes before the said president in July, so it raises questions as to whether someone wants that person out for fear of the independent thinking of that individual.”

A copy of the letter was also delivered to the Chief Justice. First vice president of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Sati Gajadhar-Inniss said she viewed Thompson-Felix’s removal as a great disservice to women in TT.