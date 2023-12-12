Swimmer Liam Carrington breaks another national record

TT junior swimmer Liam Carrington. - Newsday File Photo/Lincoln Holder

US-based TT swimmer Liam Carrington broke his seventh national junior record for the year at the Speedo East Winter Championships Long Course Time Trial event in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend.

Representing Bolles High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Carrington clocked 51.99 seconds in the male 13-14 100m freestyle event. His time wiped away Joshua Romany’s record time of 52.33s, set back in 2010.

At the time trial, Carrington also competed in the 200m backstroke and clocked one minute and 46.85s (1.46.85), 200m individual medley in 1.51.20 and 100m backstroke in 49.67s.

Last month, Carrington broke Dylan Carter’s boys’ 13-14 national 100m backstroke record after he touched the wall in 57.60s, in a fourth place finish at the 2023 Florida High School Swimming and Diving State Championships. Carter’s 2011 time of 58.70s was erased.

And earlier this year, the former Presentation College San Fernando Carrington broke two junior records at the National Age Group Short Course Championships in July.

In the boys 13-14 age group, he broke the 800m freestyle TT record held by Nikoli Blackman since 2019 and erased Joshua Romany's record in the 100m freestyle held since 2010.

Additionally, at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation meet in August, Carrington splashed to six gold, one silver and three bronze medals. In the process, he shattered one CCCAN and three national records.