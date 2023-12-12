Soca star Ricardo Drue dies

Ricardo Drue - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Soca star Ricardo Drue has died.

Drue was the fiancé of fellow soca star Patrice Roberts. They were engaged last year.

The Antigua Observer and the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services, among other media houses, reported that Drue was pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre around noon on Tuesday.

On her Instagram page, Roberts posted a video of her and Drue with the comment, "I'd do anything to hear your voice, wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Drue had been taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive, the report from Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services said.

