RFHL announces changes to board

RFHL chairman Vincent Pereira. - Photo courtesy RFHL

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has announced changes to its board of directors, effective December 12.

In a media release, RFHL said Peter Inglefield has retired from the board, while Mark Loquan, president of National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) and Senior Counsel Jason Mootoo have joined as the group’s newest directors.

Both were elected by shareholders at RFHL's annual general meeting on Monday at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

RFHL chairman Vincent Pereira said, “On behalf of the board and the entire group, I extend our deepest gratitude to Peter for his dutiful service and invaluable contribution. His wisdom and insight have been instrumental to our success and his presence will be sincerely missed. We wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement.”

Inglefield was first appointed a director in 2020, has chaired RFHL’s audit subcommittee and served as a member of the Enterprise Risk subcommittee.

"During his tenure, the group benefited from his over 30 years of extensive experience in taxation and accounting at the local and regional levels. He also guided the group’s regional and international expansion by sharing his expertise on cross-border transactions, tax treaty considerations, withholding tax matters and structuring local operations," the release said.

Commenting on the appointments of Loquan and Mootoo, Pereira said, "We’re honoured to have Mark and Jason join our board. Their unique skills and proven track records align perfectly with the group’s strategic vision and their diverse perspectives will undoubtedly strengthen RFHL’s decision-making processes and governance systems."