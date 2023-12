Prelims for Small Conventional bands begins

St Margaret's Super Stars play in the National Panorama preliminaries for Small Conventional bands in Belmont on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE 2024 National Panorama preliminaries for Small Conventional bands began in the Northern region on Monday.

Five bands – Road Block Steel Orchestra, Highlanders Steel Orchestra, Tokyo Steel Orchestra, T&T Music Stars and St Margaret's Super Stars played at their respective panyards for the judges.