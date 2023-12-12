Muslim prisoners want to sue for Halal meals in jail

The Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai -

TWO Muslim prisoners are challenging their rights to religious practice and beliefs after their requests for their families to provide Halal meals were denied by prison authorities.

On Monday, attorneys for Ayokie Charles and Sherwin Morgan wrote to the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Prisons of their intention to pursue legal action.

The two, along with 241 Muslim prisoners, have been refusing their prison-issued meals since September and are surviving on mainly snacks and Crix and peanut butter they purchase from the canteen at the respective prisons.

Both men are on remand at the Port of Spain prison for almost a decade, awaiting their trial at the High Court.

“While incarcerated and awaiting their day in court, their religion, beliefs and faith in God are some of the few privileges of humanity which they still enjoy,” the attorneys said in their pre-action protocol letter.

Charles and Morgan are represented by attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh, Keron Ramkhalwhan, Rhea Khan and Shalini Sankar.

Ramkhalwhan said the two were told by prison authorities the State does not provide Halal diets and they could only access food from the canteen or what is provided by the prison.

He also said they were told there was no policy, practice or procedure to alter diets based on a prisoner’s religious beliefs and practices.

In September, the two applied to the commissioner to order food at their own expense or for their families to provide them with Halal meals.

In October and November, the letter said the commissioner denied their requests, citing security concerns.

They also wrote to the Darul Uloom Halal Committee asking if the prison service was certified for Halal meals to be served at the various prisons. They were told it was not.

The letter also said on December 11, some 241 Muslim prisoners applied to the commissioner for permission for their families to prepare and provide them with Halal meals. According to the attorneys, prison rules allow for “first division prisoners” - which the two are - to order food for themselves at their own expense and have it sent during hours fixed by the commissioner, subject to strict examination.

Ramkhalwhan also said the Constitution allows for freedom of religious belief and observance.

“The intended applicants have a fundamental right to freedom of conscience, and religious belief and observance.

“The essence of the concept of freedom of religion is the inalienable right to hold and practice such religious beliefs as an individual chooses and to embody and manifest them openly and freely.

“Freedom of religious observance is equally the inalienable right to manifest, express and participate in such rituals, practices and activities which are a part of and consistent with avowed religious beliefs.”

The attorney said the failure of the prison authorities to have a policy for remanded Muslim prisoners to have access to Halal diets “have coerced and constrained these prisoners to forego their religious obligations and consume the food provided by the prisons.”

He added, “It is crucial to emphasise the spiritual implications of consuming non-Halal food for devout Muslims. Islamic teachings indicate that prayers and supplications (Dua’a) are integral to coping with adversity, and the denial of a Halal diet undermines the efficacy of these spiritual practices.

“The consumption of non-Halal food goes against the principles and dietary requirements outlined in Islamic teachings.

“By forcing Muslim prisoners on remand to consume non-Halal food, the prison system is directly undermining their religious rights and causing severe psychological harm.

“While we agree that prisoners do not enjoy the same freedoms and privileges of ordinary citizens, lawful incarceration does not permit the stripping of a person's religious beliefs nor their abject dehumanisation.”

Ramkhalwhan called on the commissioner and the Attorney General to rescind the decision preventing the prisoners from having their families prepare and deliver Halal meals.