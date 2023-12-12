Muckette sends AC PoS to TTPFL top with late winner vs Rangers

Police FC's Khaleem Hyland controls the ball during the TT Premier Football League match against 1976 Phoenix FC, on Monday night, at the Police Barracks, St James. - TT Premier Football League

LAST season’s TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up AC PoS maintained their perfect record in the 2023/24 season, as they got a stoppage-time winner from playmaker Duane Muckette to defeat Terminix La Horquetta Rangers by a 2-1 margin at the St James Police Barracks on Monday night.

In an exciting clash in the second game of a doubleheader, AC PoS and Rangers looked to be heading to a share of the spoils with the scores locked at 1-1 in the dying stages of the game. However, Muckette, a regular starter, had the most telling touch in the game after being introduced off the bench just before the hour mark. In the third minute of second-half stoppage-time, Muckette received a precise pass from the left by fellow substitute Brandon Semper, before beating Rangers goalkeeper Jabari Brice with a low, right-footed drive from about 23 yards out.

The AC PoS bench emptied as players scampered onto the field to celebrate with Muckette. The players also went to the touchline to embrace AC PoS flanker Jameel Neptune, who suffered a broken leg in AC PoS’ 4-1 win against 1976 FC Phoenix on December 1.

The St James crowd got value for money as the two TTPFL powerhouses squared off. Although AC PoS dominated much of the first-half flow, Rangers took the lead in the 29th minute with a scrumptious right-footed volley from midfielder Daniel David.

AC PoS got their just reward in the first half, as Rangers defender Daneil Cyrus turned into his net in the 39th minute when he tried to cut out a left-side cross from opposing winger Sedale McLean.

The “Capital Boys” came out full of vigour in the second half, and they had a strong penalty appeal turned down by referee Kwinsi Williams in the 50th minute when Ross Russell Jr put in a meaty tackle on AC PoS forward Haile Beckles. Just seven minutes later, the Rangers' defence was put under pressure once again when Brice made a brilliant point-blank save to deny McLean at the back post.

The three points were there for the taking, and AC PoS showed their intent by bringing on the pair of Muckette and Kadeem Corbin in the 59th minute.

Rangers had chances of their own, as Tyrese Bailey flashed wide of the mark in the 74th minute, before attacker Isaiah Lee headed straight at goalkeeper Marvin Phillip just seconds later. With their momentum growing in the encounter, Rangers goal-scorer, David, was inches away from beating Phillip again when he banged a shot off the post from a tight angle in the 76th minute.

David’s near miss was Muckette and AC PoS’ gain as the Soca Warriors midfielder settled the game with his clinical injury-time hit.

AC PoS jumped to the top of the 11-team table with nine points from three matches, with defending champions Defence Force (seven points) in second. Prisons FC and Rangers (both six points) are in third and fourth spots respectively.

Police FC (five points) moved to fifth spot with their 2-0 win over the struggling Phoenix team in Monday’s first match.

Police played the majority of the match with ten men, as their goalkeeper and captain, Adrian Foncette, was shown a red card for handling outside the area in the fourth minute. Despite having a numerical disadvantage, Police looked comfortable against the Tobago club and were deserving of their victory.

Before Foncette’s dismissal, Police took the lead in the third minute when Willis Plaza converted from just inside the area after a turnover by Jariel Arthur. Police doubled their lead in the 36th minute, as Gabriel Nanton finished off a left-side move with aplomb after being picked out in the area by Joevin Jones.

The lawmen will go after their second win of the campaign when they meet Prisons in a servicemen's clash in St James on Sunday.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*3*3*0*0*8*2*6*9

2.Defence Force FC*3*2*1*0*10*3*7*7

3.Prisons FC*3*2*0*1*7*5*2*6

4.La Horquetta Rangers*3*2*0*1*6*4*2*6

5.Police FC*3*1*2*0*5*3*2*5

6.Club Sando*2*1*1*0*2*1*1*4

7.Point Fortin Civic*2*1*0*1*5*2*3*3

8.Eagles FC*3*0*2*1*3*4*-1*2

9.Caledonia*2*0*0*2*1*5*-4*0

10.Central FC*3*0*0*3*1*9*-8*0

11. 1976 FC Phoenix*3*0*0*3*1*11*-10*0