Moruga, Miracle Ministries guilty of SSFL breaches, zonal titles on the line

Miracle Ministries’ Jabari Rodriguez, second from right, celebrates his goal against Carapichaima East Secondary in the SSFL Central Zone Intercol semifinal at Edinburgh 500 ground on November 14, in Chaguanas. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) disciplinary committee has found Moruga Secondary and Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School guilty of breaching its rules pertaining to the registration of players for the 2023 season.

The decision was announced on Monday with both schools being deducted points, effectively costing them their 2023 championship zonal titles, and a place in the Big 5 tournament set to kick off in January 2024.

Miracle Ministries won the central zone by two points ahead of Carapichaima East Secondary.

Moruga clinched the south zone six points clear of Ste Madeleine Secondary.

Both south and central zone winners respectively appealed the committee’s decision, which said the schools failed to register players “at least 72 hours before the start of the match in which that player is to take part” – mandated by article 16 of the league’s constitution.

Additionally, Moruga were also penalised for submitting an incomplete registration form “without the principal’s signature and or the school stamp,” which could jeopardise their entire season.

SSFL South zone chairman Essiel Seecharan said Moruga could be demoted if the disciplinary committee's decision stands.

The disciplinary committee statement said, “All games played with any of the players on the list of 26 submitted without the principal’s signature and/or the school stamp, is awarded to the opposing teams."

Seecharan said, “Based on what happened with their registration, because there was an issue with their accreditation, I believe they would have finished last in the zone, which would actually mean they got demoted. That would then change the table to Ste Madeleine as champions.”

Moruga Secondary representative Andy Joseph was not pleased with the committee's ruling.

"I think it is unfair that…we didn’t breach any rule of the competition per se. We played throughout the competition and nobody could have determined anything against us until the end.

“It’s unfair to my players because they did nothing wrong. They worked hard under tough circumstances and for this to be taken away from them, it’s not right and not fair."

Asked if the registration form did not have the principal’s signature and/or the school stamp, Joseph responded, “That is it. One of them…but the document went to them and…I just think it’s strange that at the end of everything, something like this should happen. It’s just unfortunate and unfair to my boys.”

The committee found Miracle Ministries’ documents were "not an official document from the web page (SSFL) and copy of registration.”

Miracle Ministries representative Shennel Charles said she knows of one instance where they may have submitted a name about 30 minutes late for registration because of “connectivity” at the school, but was surprised when the disciplinary statement showed four infringements.

She said, “Most likely we will (approach arbitration), because they penalised us for four games. It really supposed to be one instance where a player wasn’t registered before the deadline, so we don’t understand where they’re going with that.

“None of our e-mails (for player registration) bounced (back) and it’s the same e-mail we have been communicating with for years."

In two separate statements, dated October 26 (Miracle Ministries) and December 5 (Moruga), each zonal championship winner was issued the committee’s findings and decisions on protests made against them after the final round of action in the SSFL's second tier in October.

SSFL president Merere Gonzales said the appeals committee has a week to present its decision. However, this may not be the final judgement since the schools, if unsatisfied, can go to the arbitration panel, as a last resort.

The appeals committee is "expected to address the matter on behalf of the league and if they agree with the decision of the disciplinary committee, it means the decision will stand.

“But, if each or either school loses their appeal, the next and final level that we have within the league for them to seek some redress from will be the arbitration panel.

“We cannot say what will happen at the appeal until it happens. And we don’t know, if it doesn’t go in their favour, if they will facilitate or accommodate pursuing it by the arbitration level.”

Gonzales said even if these matters reach arbitration, he remains optimistic there will be a speedy resolution to facilitate the smooth flow of Big 5 championship matches in January.

If arbitration agrees the disciplinary committee’s decision is final, central and south zone championship runners-up, Carapichaima East and Ste Madeleine Secondary respectively, will lift the zonal titles and advance to the Big 5.

The Big 5 tournament was originally scheduled to begin on October 20, with the five zonal championship division winners set to battle for three promotion spots for next year's premier division season.

The five zonal winners were Blanchisseuse Secondary (north), Signal Hill (Tobago), St Augustine Secondary (east), Miracle Ministries and Moruga.

Protests against both teams were lodged in the final round of action in the SSFL's second tier in October. It was then confirmed that the SSFL would make a decision after the conclusion of the Coca-Cola National Intercol competition (December 7).