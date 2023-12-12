Mayaro MP donates cricket gear to Rio Claro schools

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray donates cricket equipment to Rio Claro East Secondary School. -

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray recently visited Rio Claro West Secondary and Rio Claro East Secondary, where he made a substantial contribution of cricket equipment to their school teams.

The initiative was geared to support the Rio Claro West girls cricket team and the Rio Claro East boys team, both of whom were successful in their respective tournaments in 2023.

The Rio Claro West "Western Wolves" won the Girls Open Intercol Cricket Competition and the Rio Claro East "Eastern Eagles" won the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) National Seniors Boys Under-20 Competition.

The donation was supported by Blue Waters Products Ltd and Buxo Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.

A media release by the MP's office said the donation "reflects a profound understanding of sports as a crucial element in developing young minds and bodies, enhancing skills, and instilling essential values such as teamwork, discipline, and leadership."

During his visit, Paray engaged with the students, sharing valuable insights on the myriad opportunities sports present, including global travel and exposure to diverse cultures. He stressed the importance of maintaining discipline in both sports and academics and underscored the need for consistency in all efforts to achieve excellence.