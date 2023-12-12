Marlene McDonald's funeral set for Friday

Two women sign the condolence book of former Port of Spain South MP, Marlene Mc Donald. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE funeral offormer PNM Port of Spain South MP and ex-government minister Marlene McDonald will take place on December 15 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain.

McDonald died last Friday.

Current Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said he was shocked by her passing, though she had been ill for some time.

Scotland said events were being planned in her honour, including lighting a dedicated street in each Port of Spain South district as a symbol of unity, co-ordinated by district councillors.

On Wednesday, a memorial service for McDonald at City Hall, Knox Street, will be open to the public. It starts at 7 pm.

On Monday, a condolence book was opened at Scotland's office at Piccadilly Street for the public to sign.

Scotland credited McDonald for his entry into politics in a conversation with Newsday last Friday.

Also on Friday, the Prime Minister, in a statement, praised McDonald as a dedicated colleague and fighter who devoted much of her adult life to public service.

The Women Parliamentarians of Trinidad and Tobago (WPTT) expressed sadness at McDonald's passing, recognising her 13-year tenure as MP and various ministerial portfolios.

The group noted McDonald's contributions to encouraging young women and girls, saying she challenged societal norms. WPTT sent condolences to McDonald's family, friends, colleagues and former constituents.

Before her death, McDonald faced corruption charges in 2019, including six counts of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud and misbehaviour in public office. Last March, one of the charges against McDonald was discontinued.

The charges led to her removal as public administration minister and a PNM deputy political leader. At that time, she remained an MP but she was not screened for the constituency in the 2020 general election.