ExxonMobil Guyana: ‘We are not going anywhere’

WITH tensions high amidst the ongoing border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the latter’s oil-rich Essequibo region, oil and gas giant ExxonMobil Guyana has affirmed its commitment to Guyana.

The Texas-based multinational company said it will continue its long-term commitment to Guyana, in a short statement on ExxonMobil Guyana’s Facebook page on Monday.

“We are not going anywhere – our focus remains on developing the resources efficiently and responsibly, per our agreement with the Guyanese government.”

The statement was issued three days before Thursday’s scheduled meeting between Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.