"Diplomacy before US military base"

: In response to escalating tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over oil-rich Essequibo, the US should carefully consider its options to safeguard regional stability.

While installing a military base in the Essequibo region may seem like a straightforward solution, it could exacerbate existing geopolitical complexities. Instead, the US should prioritise diplomatic efforts, engaging with international partners to foster a peaceful resolution.

The US can leverage its diplomatic influence to encourage dialogue between Venezuela and Guyana, working through established channels such as the Organization of American States (OAS) to mediate disputes.

Simultaneously, the US should strengthen its relationships with regional allies to present a united front in discouraging any aggressive actions.

Establishing a military presence should be a last resort, as it risks provoking further tensions and could be perceived as an infringement on sovereignty, potentially intensifying the conflict. By promoting diplomatic solutions and multilateral co-operation, the US can contribute to regional stability without resorting to military intervention.

Moreover, the US can engage with international organisations to monitor and mediate the situation, ensuring compliance with established norms and preventing any potential military escalation. This approach aligns with the principles of diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and collaboration, fostering a more stable environment in the region.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail