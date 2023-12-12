Dialogue, not confrontation over fund, Morris advises Farley

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

KELVON MORRIS, Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), has advised Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to try to resolve his grievance over the Government's budget allocation to the THA by employing dialogue, not confrontation.

Augustine recently told the assembly that under the dispute resolution committee (DRC) mechanism, the THA had been short-paid its annual allocation over a period of years and he was consulting attorneys to make a claim for $166 million he said was owed. The DRC prescribes an allocation of 4.03-6.9 per cent of the national budget to the THA.

Morris, via WhatsApp on November 30, told Newsday he was unfazed over Augustine.

"I am concerned that this chief secretary seems to be busy looking for fights with the Central Government where no fight exists," Morris said.

"Matters of this nature are best solved through sober dialogue and consultation, rather than emotional confrontation.

"Therefore, I wish to remind and beseech the Chief Secretary that it is not too late to seek reconciliation on this matter, even if it is via mediation, rather than embarking on costly litigation."