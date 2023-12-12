Dalla Costa, Byng, Youssef show form at RBC Tennis

Kiera Youssef -

KALE DALLA COSTA and Zachery Byng showed their quality when round-robin matches continued in the RBC 47th Junior Tennis tournament at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday. The pair will aim to continue their class when the knock-out phase serves off on Tuesday at 9 am.

Dalla Costa and Byng are among the favourites to win the title in the boys 18 and Under singles category. Dalla Costa, seeded first, won his latest round-robin match 6-1, 6-1 over Daniel Rahaman and Byng, seeded second, defeated Luca Denoon 6-2, 7-5 in his latest round-robin match. Thomas Chung also had a convincing victory over American Jayden Mitchell 6-4, 6-1.

In the girls 18 and Under category, second-seeded Kiera Youssef fought back from a set down to outlast Makayla Smith 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Nirav Dougdeen showed his class with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Marquis Henry in the boys 16 and Under category; Jovan Garibana upset second-seeded Daniel Dumas; Jordell Chapman battled past Guyanese Gerald Scotland 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; and Guyanese Denzel Luthers got past Aaron Subero 0-6, 7-6, 10-7.

In the girls 14 and Under division, Antiguan Jolie George-Alexander whipped Lily Mohammed 4-0, 4-2; Charde Sylvester beat Karissa Mohammed 4-2, 4-1; and Madison Khan eased past St Lucian Annakie Arlette Layla 4-1, 4-1.

Matches were also played in the Ten and Under and 12 and Under categories.