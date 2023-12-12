Construction worker shot dead at Barataria Recreation Ground

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE were at the Barataria Recreation Ground on Tuesday after 42-year-old Shaoubaca Elie was shot dead while constructing a drain at the sporting facility.

Elie was said to be sitting at the back of the pavilion around 10am when a gunman walked up to him and shot him several times. Elie tried to run but fell and was shot again.

The gunman then got into a waiting Nissan AD wagon and drove off.

Elie's family and co-workers are all baffled as to why he was targeted. They all described him as a family man and a keen pannist.

They also dismissed claims on a popular social media account that he was related to a drug lord.