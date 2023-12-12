Brothers charged with bank worker's murder

Two brothers appeared before a magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of Tafari Charles and other gun-related offences.

On Monday, the police charged Anton "Rhino" Haynes, 33, and Antonio Haynes, 37, both of Petit Valley.

A police statement on Tuesday said Detective PC Smith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, laid the charges after receiving advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Charles, 25, was killed in a botched home invasion at Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Petit Valley on November 23. Surveillance footage taken by residents showed the suspects walking along the street, which runs perpendicular to the highway.

Reports said Charles, a Republic Bank employee, heard a noise in the yard and opened the door. Gunmen forced their way into the house, demanding money and other valuables. They shot Charles before escaping.

The investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Singh, Supt Douglas, acting W/Asp Bridglal, Insp Mongroo and acting Insp Ramsumair from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region I, and assisted by officers of the Western Division and personnel of the Forensic Science Centre.