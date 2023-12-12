Beyond the red dress and white curls: Becoming Mrs Claus

Mrs Claus (Gaitri Bissoondial-Mahadeo), centre, with members of the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, and representatives of Canadian charity UNI TnT at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on Saturday at the foundation's annual Christmas treat. - Photo courtesy Rapidfire Kidz Foundation

Forty-seven-year-old Giatri Bissoondial-Mahadeo has spent over two decades enchanting children as Mrs Claus.

Bissoondial-Mahadeo's commitment to portraying Mrs Claus goes beyond the red suit and white curls.

The journey began unexpectedly in 2001 when she and her pregnant sister stumbled upon a Mrs Claus costume on a shopping trip. The initial idea of a photoshoot laid the foundation for what would become a transformative role in her life.

“My journey as Mrs Claus officially began at a preschool where my cousin worked. She was also involved with the Cerebral Palsy Society of Trinidad and Tobago. I became their Mrs Claus,” she said. “I then met 'Santa' from Fire Services, Chaguanas, and he invited me on some of his events. The fire truck experience was an exhilarating one.”

Bissoondial-Mahadeo lives in central Trinidad and her corporate life at Republic Bank has spanned 27 years. Balancing her professional responsibilities with the role of Mrs Claus was seamless for her, as most of her appearances took place on weekends during the festive month of December.

“Mrs Claus for me is not a role, but a reflection of my true personality. I came from humble beginnings where little meant a lot to me, and any ounce of kindness was appreciated.

"Mrs Claus is an outpouring of my soul. It has allowed me a forum to touch hearts and lives of not just children but adults too…humanity as a whole. I have been able to use this medium as part of my calling.

"I call my suit the 'red power suit.' It has commanded a level of respect that not even my corporate wear allows. I have promised myself to continue to do this for as long as I physically can, and for as long as the source and greater power allows.”

Indeed, Bissoondial-Mahadeo has taken her role as Mrs Claus seriously.

“I believe that life is like a glass mosaic and the pieces when placed together form the beautiful whole. My professional life together with my personality and my experiences in this journey has shaped me thus far for the role. I have also sought personal growth by doing courses in the areas of emotional intelligence, public speaking, parenting, lifestyle change through positive thinking, makeup artistry, event management and execution and balloon artistry, to name a few, in order to enhance the general output.

"Life is about continuous learning and evolving into a better version of self. Knowledge is indeed power.”

Mrs Claus, often seen as Santa’s companion, acts as an auxiliary figure in many Christmas events.

This Mrs Claus believes that the genuine love she brings to the role is reciprocated by children.

“Children just love Mrs Claus. I believe when one shows genuine love, it is accepted and reciprocated."

Despite the joys of the role, Bissoondial-Mahadeo faces the challenge of physical change. "The only minor challenge I have is, my body has changed physically, therefore I cannot jump in and out of the fire truck, or any other vehicle, as I used to in my younger days. I am yet to overcome that elusive goal to weigh what I did when I started my journey. I guess that is the challenge for most women."

But the rewards far outweigh the challenges. Bissoondial-Mahadeo’s portrayal has taken her to many places, where she has witnessed both hardship and joy.

“My journey thus far has taken me to places unimaginable. I have walked through muddy tracks and been to galvanised houses. I have seen orphans, neglected, poverty-stricken, abused, special needs and sickness in children.

"I have also seen joy in the eyes and the faces. A simple hug and a $10 gift can bring light to their eyes and a smile to their faces. It is truly a wonder to be able to reignite the human spirit even if it is for a moment. That for me is a reward, unexplainable. The little things truly make a difference."

Bissoondial-Mahadeo’s portrayal of Mrs Claus has extended beyond the festive season, influencing both her personal and professional life.

Asked if there are specific aspects of the character or the role that resonate with her personally, she said, “I have always loved humanity.

"My dad’s brother, Sri Vasudeva, is a spiritual leader and heads an international body, the Blue Star Yoga Ashram.

"As a teenager, my sister and I spent time there and this would have impacted me profoundly. I know that service to humanity runneth through my veins and I love the fact that I have the ability to be a conduit of love, light and hope.”

Bissoondial-Mahadeo has become more than just a festive figure. Asked how her interpretation of the character evolved since she first started playing Mrs Claus, she said, “I have realised over the years that my character has evolved into a serious one and is looked at as a role model in the eyes of the girls. The young girls look at makeup and wardrobe and comment on same. I have used my professionalism to maintain a standard in terms of dress and mannerisms that the little girls can look up to. This will leave a lasting, meaningful and positive impression on them, a memory indelibly etched in their hearts and minds.”

Does she see any changes in the way Mrs Claus has been perceived or portrayed over the years?

“My recollection of Christmas gone, especially in the 80s and early 90s, is that Mrs Claus wasn’t a key player. All we knew was Santa Claus.

"Presently, I am seeing Mrs Claus as an integral role player, since she provides the duty of a wife and is also a good support system for Santa Claus. I like the idea that Santa and Mrs Claus can stand as a united front especially for the children in the audience. They will see there is stability and love between husband and wife in the present society, where divorces are so prevalent.”

Bissoondial-Mahadeo said sometimes she has felt a particularly strong connection with the audience or community.

“There have been instances when dealing especially with special-needs kids and abused ones where my emotions ran high. I have hugged kids who had a cast on their arms and bandages on their heads from abuse. I have hugged kids who were afraid of hugs because of sexual abuse. I have hugged bareback kids whose parents didn’t have money to afford a shirt for their backs and shoes for their feet.

" I have been exposed to kids from Laventille and Beetham. Their love is unimaginable. The community group Each One Teach One is grounding them. They are being taught how to navigate through life in a volatile environment.”

So, the big question – what does Bissoondial-Mahadeo say when asked "Is Santa real?”

“I answer, yes he is. I then redirect the questions to the child and ask, 'Have you written your letter or sent your e-mail to the North Pole?' I tell them that is the only way to secure a toy. I remind them to put their cookies and milk or Coca-Cola under the Christmas tree. Santa loves that too.

" That gets the kids every time.”

Bissoondial-Mahadeo supports various foundations and does charitable work. During the covid19 pandemic, she secured tablets and a printer for children. She collaborates with informal women's groups, taking part in drives and providing monthly food hampers with the support of business associates and professional friends.

As she continues to don the "red power suit," Bissoondial-Mahadeo’s dedication is a testament to the enduring magic of Christmas.