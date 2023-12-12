AS Brydens warns: Stolen spoilt evaporated milk being sold

AS BRYDENS and Sons is warning the public that a batch of Eve Evaporated Milk in 250ml Tetrapaks is not fit for consumption.

A media release on Monday said, "AS Brydens and Sons, the proprietors of the Eve brand of products in Trinidad, wish to inform the public about compromised batches of Eve Evaporated Milk 250ml currently in circulation."

Explaining why the product is not suitable, AS Brydens said, "This product was exposed to prolonged heat due to delays in shipping and clearing, and as a result, was earmarked for disposal.

"Products with the following batch codes N7 3233154AG, N7 3234154AG, N7 3164154BG were stolen during transit to the destruction site, and these items do not meet the stringent quality standards upheld by Eve."

The company asked the public to look out for the inferior products being sold.

"There is a concern that unauthorised parties may attempt to sell the pilfered product through unauthorised channels, possibly infiltrating traditional retail outlets.

"We strongly advise our valued customers and consumers against purchasing these particular batches from any sources outside of our officially designated distribution channels.

"Rest assured, the remainder of the Eve product range upholds the highest standards of quality and remains safe for consumption."