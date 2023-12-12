Aldred presents Requiem at Horizons

Purple Shadows -

Horizons Art Gallery is ending off its exhibition calendar with widely acclaimed landscape artist Joanna Aldred.

Her latest collection of work Requiem is in honour of her late mother Helen Humphrey, who passed away earlier this year.

Aldred is celebrated for her magnificent oil paintings which depict the diversity and richness of life in Trinidad and Tobago. Her colourful, vibrant work captures the drama and beauty of the islands’ scenery including rainforests, rivers, waterfalls, beaches, and colonial buildings.

Aldred is the daughter of John Humphrey, architect and politician and his wife Helen Nee De Sousa, community activist and Carnival queen. After attending Bishop’s Centenary College in Trinidad, Aldred was formally trained at the Laguna Beach School of Arts in California. Her artistic influences include Michael Jean Cazabon, Van Gogh, and the French impressionists.

Inspired by the life and culture of her motherland, Aldred’s work is a callaloo of colour and energy. Although Aldred’s artistic style is rooted in Realism, over time it has become more expressive, with use of bolder brush strokes and colours. Her art has travelled the world and can be found on the walls of collectors in America, Europe and the Caribbean.

The opening night of the exhibition Requiem can be attended on December 12 from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road St James.

If you can’t make it in person, you can view our new slideshow feature on our Facebook page via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition will be available for viewing at the gallery until December 20, from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.