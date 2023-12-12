Addressing school violence: A multi-pronged approach

-

SCHOOLS, and by extension communities and the wider society, continue to be plagued by the scourge of school violence. These incidents are being perpetrated by both male and female students and are becoming more and more belligerent. As a society, we have to recognise that this is a “we problem” and not a “them problem,” with them being school personnel. These students are citizens who will be merged into the wider society either as a result of drop-out or exit from the system by virtue of having completed their tenure.

Addressing school violence requires a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach that goes beyond existing programmes. While initiatives such as the Milat programme cater to male adolescents, there is a conspicuous gap in addressing female perpetrators of school violence. Moreover, while police youth clubs exist, their appeal may not encompass all youths, leaving a significant portion of the student population underserved. To effectively tackle this complex issue, a holistic strategy must be devised, encompassing socio-economic, personal development, and other pertinent factors.

Existing programmes like Milat (Military Led Academic Training) have demonstrated a degree of success in mitigating violence among male adolescents. However, the exclusive focus on one gender raises concerns about the inclusivity and efficacy of such initiatives. Recognising the need for a more inclusive approach, it is imperative to develop programmes tailored specifically to address the nuanced dynamics of female engagement in school violence. Additionally, this programme is also constrained by its age limit since the minimum age for entry is 16 years.

Incorporating gender-specific modules within existing programmes or establishing dedicated initiatives for female students could fill this void. By understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by young women, educational institutions can create a safer and more conducive learning environment for all.

Additionally, the limitations of initiatives such as police youth clubs necessitate a re-evaluation of their structure and outreach. While these clubs play a vital role in engaging with the youth, their current form may not resonate with the entirety of the student population. To enhance their effectiveness, a more diverse range of activities and approaches should be considered, ensuring that these clubs become appealing and accessible to a broader spectrum of students.

However, school violence is often rooted in deeper socio-economic and personal development issues. To comprehensively address these concerns, interventions must extend beyond immediate behavioural modifications. Initiatives should be designed to tackle the root causes of violence, such as poverty, inequality and lack of access to resources.

Implementing socio-economic development programmes within schools can provide students with the necessary support to overcome external challenges that may contribute to violent behaviour. This may involve collaborations with community organisations, local businesses and government agencies to create mentorship programmes, job readiness workshops and scholarship opportunities.

Furthermore, a focus on personal development is paramount. Integrating life skills education into the curriculum can empower students with the tools to manage stress, resolve conflicts and foster positive relationships. By equipping students with these skills, schools contribute not only to the prevention of violence, but also to the holistic development of responsible and resilient individuals.

In addition to gender-specific initiatives and socio-economic programmes, fostering a culture of inclusivity and tolerance within schools is crucial. Promoting diversity education, encouraging dialogue on contentious issues, and implementing conflict resolution mechanisms contribute to a positive and harmonious school environment.

Recommendations for a multi-pronged approach to address school violence:

Gender-specific initiatives: Develop and implement programmes specifically tailored to address the unique challenges and dynamics of both male and female students involved in violence.

Enhanced police youth clubs: Restructure and diversify police youth clubs to make them more appealing and accessible to a broader range of students, ensuring inclusivity in their outreach efforts.

Socio-economic development programmes: Collaborate with community organisations, businesses and government agencies to implement programmes that address socio-economic issues contributing to school violence.

Life skills education: Integrate life skills education into the curriculum to empower students with essential tools for personal development, stress management, conflict resolution, and relationship building.

Cultural transformation: Promote a culture of inclusivity, diversity and tolerance within schools through educational programmes, dialogue and conflict resolution mechanisms.

In addition to the foregoing, the reintroduction of technical-vocational training presents another opportunity for empowering our students. These programmes provide opportunities for students to develop work-ready skills on which they can capitalise.

By adopting this multi-faceted approach, educational institutions can proactively address the various dimensions of school violence, creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for all students.