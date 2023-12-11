Windies skipper: Make the Caribbean a fortress

West Indies team celebrate winning the 3rd and final ODI vs England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. - AFP

In the wake of West Indies’ 2-1 One-day international (ODI) series victory over England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, captain Shai Hope has called for his team to make their Caribbean venues a fortress in international cricket.

The West Indies got an exciting four-wicket win in the third and decisive game – clinching their first ODI series win over England in the Caribbean for 25 years. Back in 1998, a Brian Lara-led West Indies team got a thumping 4-1 series win over the English after losing the first game of the series at Kensington Oval. Hope said he would love his team to have these types of victories more regularly.

“(There is) so much history in cricket, it is hard to keep up sometimes. We need to defend our home turf, so it is great to see the guys putting in good performances,” Hope said, in Saturday’s post-match conference. “Hopefully, this will give some cheers to the West Indies fans.”

The elegant Hope was adjudged player of the series after scoring 192 runs in three innings, with a match-winning century in the first ODI and a knock of 68 in the second ODI.

“We got the series win. As long as my runs are contributing to wins, I am happy. I stick to the basics and understand the situation will dictate how I play, and that drives me. It is all about scoring runs to win.”

And though he contributed just 15 runs in the series decider, Hope was excited to see other players stepping up to the plate.

“I think that should be motivation for the other batsmen. I think I set a decent example in the team. It is good to see the guys chipping in as batsmen. As long as we continue this we are going to be a very good batting group.”

Chasing a revised target of 188 off 34 overs in the rain-affected encounter, which saw England posting a modest 206 for nine off 40 overs, WI lost Brandon King for just one. A 76-run partnership between Alick Athanaze (45 off 51 balls) and Keacy Carty (50 off 58 balls) then put the hosts in a promising position.

After being nicely poised at 78 for one at one stage, WI slipped to 135 for six by the 26th over as Jacks (three for 22) got wickets in consecutive overs to send Shimron Hetmyer (12), Sherfane Rutherford (three) and Carty back to the pavilion. With 53 runs required off the last 50 balls, debutant Matthew Forde played a supporting role alongside a belligerent Romario Shepherd to help WI over the line. The pair scored a match-defining 24 runs in the 31st over which was bowled by Gus Atkinson, with Shepherd hitting back-to-back sixes in the over to effectively kill the visitors’ challenge. Shepherd finished not out on 41 off 28 balls, with Forde unbeaten on 13 off 16 balls.

Hope was impressed with the 21-year-old Forde, whose debut return of three for 29 set up the game beautifully for the hosts.

“I remember making my Test debut (at Kensington Oval) as well back in 2015. It was an amazing feeling, Hope said. “I am sure being at the end there to seal the deal would have meant a lot more to (Forde). I can see a bright future ahead of him. If he continues to do what he is doing currently, he is going to be a great player.”

Forde was given the man-of-the-match award, and he said it was a dream start to his international career at home in Barbados.

“Coming here, and obviously winning this series on my debut, is really a dream come true. It was always special to me. I am 21 and I am living my dream. I thank all the guys for making it possible. They have welcomed me with open arms.

“Playing in front of my home crowd. My mum is there and my dad is there. It is heart-warming.”

Forde’s opening spell accounted for the scalps of Phil Salt (four) and Zak Crawley (duck) in his first two overs in international cricket. Forde was West Indies’ lone change for the final ODI, as he was brought into the squad for Oshane Thomas. With Hope opting to bowl first with rain in the Kensington atmosphere, an eager Forde made his presence felt.

By the time Forde induced an edge from Will Jacks (17) with a peach of a delivery in the ninth over, England slipped to 45 for three. In the next over, the English were reeling at 49 for five after Joseph effected a brilliant run to dismiss Harry Brook and also had opposing skipper Jos Buttler hooking his way to a golden duck.

“The wicket was a bit tacky and it was giving a bit of seam movement so it was just about getting that six-to-eight metre length and being consistent in that area. It was what the team required so for me it was just about line and length. The wicket gave us a bit of assistance and I got (three) wickets so I am thankful.”

With strong contributions from Ben Duckett (71 off 73 balls) and Liam Livingstone (45 off 56 balls), England recovered to end on 206.

The WI had their wobbles chasing the revised target, but Shepherd and Forde held their nerve to get the Caribbean team home for the historic win.

Hope and the Windies will aim to continue the momentum in the five-match T20 series which bowls off from 6 pm on Tuesday at the Kensington Oval.

Scores: ENGLAND 206 for nine off 40 overs (Ben Duckett 71, Liam Livingstone 45; Matthew Forde 3-29, Alzarri Joseph 3-61, Romario Shepherd 2-50) vs WEST INDIES 191 for six off 31.4 overs (Keacy Carty 50, Alick Athanaze 45, Romario Shepherd 41 not out; will Jacks 3-22, Gus Atkinson 2-58).