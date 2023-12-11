Sport Minister to meet hockey board after president charged with sex assault

ON LEAVE: TT hockey board president Roger St Rose. -

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis is expected to meet with members of the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) today, after its president Roger St Rose, 66, was charged on November 28 with two counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Cudjoe-Lewis said she became aware of the charges after reading a newspaper report on Friday.

She said she intends to seek more details, after which she will state her position.

St Rose, an attorney and member of Malvern Sports Club, appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain magistrates court last week and was granted $250,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to February 6, 2024.

St Rose was elected for a second consecutive term at the TTHB’s AGM in November. However, he notified TTHB members of his decision to take a leave of absence last week, after being charged.

TTHB first vice-president John Lewis will act as president.

St Rose is a retired referee and is a member of the Officials Committee of the Federation of International Hockey (FIH). In 2022 he received the FIH President's Award in recognition of his immense contribution and dedication to hockey.

