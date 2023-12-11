Schools big score

Presentation College celebrate winning the SSFL Boys Championship Division against St Anthony's College, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Thursday. Goalkeeper, captain and MVP Kanye Lazarus holds the trophy. - Angelo Marcelle

The 2023 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season has come to an end with the crowning of the boys and girls Coca-Cola National Intercol champions.

We salute all the Premiership, Championship, Senior Under-20, zonal and age-group winners.

Football remains the most popular sport in the world and the participation of youths in sport and physical exercise is a plus to society.

For some of the young footballers, a career in the field is a real possibility.

The SSFL provides a platform for the youths to showcase their skills nationally and even internationally, with the support of Sportsmax TV which has been broadcasting games live on cable television for several years.

Youths must recognise and appreciate the opportunity this presents. Many talented footballers around the world have not been able to achieve their dreams simply because they lived in a rural area and were not able to be seen by those in authority.

Each time they step on the field they must be cognisant that the eyes of the world are upon them and represent themselves, their school, and families with pride.

Even in the media, the young female footballers must be given the same respect as their male counterparts. It is at this level, and even younger, where the love and passion for the sport would be entrenched and a future national women's player be born.

The SSFL not only helps dreams come true but also promotes school loyalty and healthy rivalry.

This rivalry sometimes bubbles over, and a few ugly incidents have been reported with scuffles involving players and even fans.

When investing your emotions into a team and the results, it is possible to get caught in the hype. But it is important to note that the players are all students, and the majority minors.

Coaches, supporters, and other stakeholders must be mindful of that.

Although playing a sport for their school, they are still attending school to get an education.

Only last month, the Education Minister discussed providing new opportunities for expelled students to not fall by the wayside.

We believe a student-athlete policy should also be on the table for discussion.

In cricket and football, the transferring of students to boost the strength of teams has become the norm. There have been a few scandals in the past with the falsifying of exam results and birth certificates to allow for players to repeat a year or get accepted to a school to play sport.

It is crucial that students' wellbeing is protected against adults who want to win by any means necessary. Students must be given more options whenever they finish school as not all of them will be able to make a living in football, cricket, basketball or track and field. Sport administration is an area that their passion for the game can be utilised effectively.

The euphoria of scoring a goal for your school is unmatched, but student-athletes must also focus on their goals.