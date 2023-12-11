Nicholas Romany seals Run Barbados hat-trick

Nicholas Romany, TT’s top performing distance runner, completed a rare feat at the 40th annual Run Barbados, over the weekend, winning all three races entered, including the Fun Mile, 10K and half marathon races, in his first appearance there.

Romany, 29, won the Sand Dunes Half Marathon on Sunday, clocking one hour, 16 minutes and 54 seconds. Romany earned a trip for next year’s Run Barbados with the victory.

Romany won the half-marathon with relative comfort, finishing well over two minutes ahead of his nearest challenger, Darren Matthews of Barbados.

Matthews finished in 1:19:18, followed by another Trinidadian Elvis Turner, who took third in 1:20:18.

“The half (marathon) was the toughest challenge,” Romany told Newsday from Barbados on Sunday.

“That was the most significant.”

Romany got his first taste of victory in the Fun Run night event at the Garrison Savannah on Friday, winning the one-mile race against some 600 runners, in just four minutes, 38 seconds.

“The mile was a shake-out to prepare me for the 10K. I used the one-mile to get that fast mile in my legs, so the slower pace in the 10K would feel a bit easier to hold.”

Hundreds of participants took to Barclays Park on Saturday for the 10K and ran along Barbados’ east coast.

Romany won the race in 32 minutes, 55 seconds.

Romany told Newsday he was particularly pleased, having originally targeted a top-three finish in each of the races.

“I’m really tired,” he added, “but I’m overjoyed with these victories.”

Romany’s Kenyan rival Alex Ekesa defended his title by winning the full marathon on Sunday, adding to his previous victories in 2019, 2022.

The 42 year old clocked 2:35:52, followed by American Brian Morseman (2:38:17).

Ekesa also challenged the 10K on Saturday but finished second behind Romany.

Romany qualified to compete in Barbados after winning the Chinatown 7K road race in September. The event was part-sponsored by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, with the winner receiving an all-expenses paid trip to compete in Barbados.