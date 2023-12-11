NIBTT: Board members still in place

The NIB campus at Queen's Park east, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

The National Insurance Board Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) has corrected information published in a newspaper which indicated that its board’s term has expired, saying it actually has not.

It said in a statement, “The NIBTT would like to provide important clarification as it is only the terms of the business and labour members which expired on November 9th 2023. The terms of the chairman, and government members, have not expired.”

On Saturday the paper said had it confirmed through an NIB spokesman that the board's term had expired on November 9.

In September the Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge to the appointment of Patrick Ferreira as NIB’s chairman. Ferreira was appointed for a two-year stint from January 2022, which will expire on January 19, 2024.